NJ Gov.-Elect Taps County Prosecutor As Attorney General

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (December 12, 2017, 4:57 PM EST) -- New Jersey Gov.-elect Phil Murphy announced Tuesday that he planned to nominate Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir Grewal, a onetime attorney with Howrey LLP, to serve as the state's next attorney general, saying Grewal would be the first Sikh-American to fill such a position in U.S. history.



In selecting Grewal for the Garden State's top law enforcement post, Murphy, a Democrat, signaled that he was looking for an attorney general prepared to challenge GOP policies coming out of Washington, D.C., marking a shift from the approach of...

