Ga. Patient Awarded $26M In Med Mal Suit Against Hospital

Law360, Los Angeles (December 12, 2017, 8:53 PM EST) -- A Georgia jury on Monday awarded a woman $26 million in a suit accusing a hospital of providing negligent treatment causing permanent brain damage and subsequent blindness and physical disabilities, in a medical malpractice verdict touted as one of the largest in state history, according to her attorney.



Following a two-week trial and about six hours of deliberation, a Muscogee County jury found in favor of patient Sandra Williams and against St. Francis Hospital Inc. in a suit accusing medical staff of providing negligent care to...

