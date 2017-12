Senate Dems Lob Plagiarism Charge At Trump Enviro Pick

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 2:26 PM EST) -- Senate Democrats on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump's controversial pick to lead the White House's Council on Environmental Quality of plagiarism, saying several written responses to their questions were directly lifted from answers previously given by Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt and EPA Assistant Administrator Bill Wehrum.



Senate Democrats claimed Tuesday that Council on Environmental Quality chair nominee Kathleen Hartnett White, seen here November 2016, plagiarized responses to their questions in at least 18 instances. (Getty) The 10 members of the Senate Committee on the...

