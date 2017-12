Rosen Asks To Lead Tesla Shareholders In Stock-Drop Suit

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 5:46 PM EST) -- The Rosen Law Firm PA made a push Monday to lead Tesla shareholders in a California stock-drop suit alleging the electric car maker failed to disclose it was experiencing production delays on its Model 3 sedan, supposedly resulting in a nearly 4 percent drop in its stock price.



Laurence M. Rosen of The Rosen Law Firm filed a motion with a Northern California federal court to serve as lead counsel for a class of shareholders who bought Tesla Inc. stock between May 4, 2016, and Oct....

