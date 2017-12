McCormick & Schmick's Workers Sue For Sexual Harassment

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 5:43 PM EST) -- Five Latina women who have worked in low-wage positions at McCormick & Schmick’s restaurant in Boston's Faneuil Hall accused the company of discrimination in a lawsuit filed in Massachusetts state court on Tuesday, saying they were consistently sexually harassed on the job.



In their lawsuit against McCormick & Schmick Restaurant Corp., which does business as McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood Restaurant, Marta Romero, Fabiana Santos, Gladys Fuentes, Santiago Cruz and Milagro Alvarez allege they were subjected to a “humiliating and sexually offensive work environment,” citing incidents in...

To view the full article, register now.