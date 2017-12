5th Circ. Says CFAA Covers IT Worker's Electronic Sabotage

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 10:38 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Monday upheld the conviction of a former information technology manager for violating the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act by engaging in an electronic sabotage campaign against his then-employer, rejecting his argument that his conduct fell outside the statute because his job gave him the authority to access and "damage" the company's computer system.



Michael Thomas had urged the appellate court to find that there wasn't enough proof for a Texas federal jury to find that he violated the CFAA by damaging ClickMotive...

To view the full article, register now.