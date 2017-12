Facebook To Stop Booking All Ad Revenue Through Irish HQ

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 5:03 PM EST) -- Facebook announced on Tuesday that it would start booking advertising revenue in each country where it has an office, rather than recording everything through the company’s international headquarters in Dublin, a move that follows scrutiny over the social media giant’s dealings with its Irish subsidiary for tax purposes.



Facebook Inc. said it is moving to what it calls a “local selling model,” which means each of its offices will record advertising revenue in the country where it operates — compared to Facebook’s current practice of booking...

