Pier 1 Imports' $3.5M 'Flex Shift' Deal Gets Initial OK

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 8:00 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday approved class certification for employees of Pier 1 Imports, simultaneously granting preliminary approval of a $3.5 million settlement that reimburses them for hours they spent working without pay while checking in to find out if they had to work a "flex shift."



The class, led by Lauren Mathein and Christine Sabas, had accused Pier 1 Imports Inc. of violating California wage laws and the California Private Attorneys General Act by requiring them to “mold their lives around the possibility that...

