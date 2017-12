Ex-Deutsche Bank Trader's Libor Case Tainted, Judge Told

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 7:36 PM EST) -- Lawyers for former Deutsche Bank AG trader Gavin Black sought to undermine the U.S. Department of Justice in a Manhattan federal court on Wednesday at a hearing in which the government must show its London Interbank Offered Rate-rigging case wasn’t tainted by Black’s compelled testimony in the U.K.



U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon had granted the hearing after the Second Circuit found that testimony U.K. authorities compelled by threat of imprisonment tainted a criminal case similar to Black’s. Black and his former colleague, Matthew Connolly, are...

To view the full article, register now.