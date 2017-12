Soccer Exec Gets Reduced Sentence For FIFA Scandal Role

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 3:47 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday credited 10 months toward the sentence of the former general secretary of the Cayman Islands Football Association for time he spent in a Swiss jail awaiting extradition for his role in the sprawling FIFA corruption scandal, leaving him with just five months of actual jail time.



U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen amended the sentence she handed down against Costas Takkas on Oct. 31, which came after he admitted to laundering millions of dollar in bribes for Jeffrey Webb,...

