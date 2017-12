Mass. Vending Co. Owners Sentenced For Illegal Gaming

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 7:49 PM EST) -- The owners of vending machine company Four Star Vending in North Andover pled guilty and were sentenced for running an illegal gaming and money laundering scheme that netted the largest seizure in the history of Massachusetts' money laundering statute, the state’s attorney general said Tuesday.



The state seized $1.4 million in laundered gambling proceeds in the case against Middleton residents William Morley, 62, and his wife, Bonnie Morley, 53, according to Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey. William Morley got two and a half years in jail, with...

To view the full article, register now.