Avionics Co. Sues Ex-Partner For $100M In Trade Secret Row

Law360, Houston (December 13, 2017, 5:17 PM EST) -- Avionics maker Rogerson Aircraft Corp. sued Bell Helicopter Textron Inc. in Texas state court on Tuesday seeking more than $100 million in damages, contending Bell is trampling its trade secret rights and disseminating confidential information after turning to a new supplier.



Rogerson told the court that after decades of working collaboratively to develop “state-of-the-art avionics and instrument systems” specifically for Bell’s helicopters, Bell has told Rogerson it won’t renew its long-term agreement between the parties and will instead work with a new company for its avionics...

To view the full article, register now.