Medicaid Providers Not Paying For Long-Term Care, Suit Says

Law360, Chicago (December 13, 2017, 8:54 PM EST) -- An Illinois-based network of nursing homes slapped the state with a class action lawsuit on Tuesday, saying its Department of Healthcare and Family Services and several other state Medicaid contractors are not providing adequate benefits to patients receiving long-term care.



Aperion Care Inc.’s federal court lawsuit against IDHF and 11 contracting providers including Humana Inc. and Cook County Health and Hospitals System says the providers are violating state and federal Medicaid laws by failing to timely process and pay for long-term nursing facility or supportive living...

