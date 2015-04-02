Game Maker To Pay $4M To End Investor Claims Over IPO

By Cara Salvatore

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 3:48 PM EST) -- Mobile-game maker IDreamSky Technology Ltd. has agreed to pay $4.15 million to settle a class action over its $116 million initial public offering, the suing investors told a New York federal court on Tuesday.

IDS was accused of misleading investors about issues with popular mobile game “Cookie Run" ahead of its IPO. Lead plaintiff Melvyn Boey Kum Hoong and other plaintiffs sought approval of a proposed settlement with IDS and four co-defendants which underwrote the IPO: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Stifel...
Case Information

Case Title

"In re: IDreamSky Technology Limited Securities Litigation"


Case Number

1:15-cv-02514

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

J. Paul Oetken

Date Filed

April 2, 2015

