Eaton Investor Beefs Up Claims In Suit Over Merger Tax Info

Law360, Los Angeles (December 13, 2017, 5:17 PM EST) -- An Eaton Corp. shareholder has asked a New York federal judge not to toss a proposed class action alleging the company defrauded it and others about the risks involved in a spinoff, saying it had fixed the deficiencies in an earlier complaint.



The second amended complaint includes many new accusations in response to U.S. District Judge John Koeltl’s September order dismissing an earlier version of the suit, South Carolina Retirement Systems Group Trust said in a Monday filing.



The updated complaint “provides significant new factual allegations...

