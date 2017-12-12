Trump Bans Kaspersky Security Products In US Gov't

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 10:47 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump approved legislation Tuesday banning Kaspersky Lab products from government information systems in response to concerns about potential security risks and ties to the Russian government.



In signing the National Defense Authorization Act, Trump approved the ban, found in section 1634, which prohibits the use of the Russian cybersecurity firm’s antivirus software on government computers and networks.



“Considering the grave risk that Kaspersky Lab poses to our national security, it’s necessary that the current directive to remove Kaspersky Lab software from government computers be...

To view the full article, register now.