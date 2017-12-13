Deals Rumor Mill: Disney, AmBank, Saudi Aramco

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 8:56 PM EST) -- Walt Disney Co. and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. are putting the finishing touches on their deal, with The Wall Street Journal reporting Wednesday that an agreement is expected to be unveiled this week. According to the report, the deal will value New York-based 21st Century Fox at around $40 per share, above Wednesday’s closing price of $32.34. The agreement will see California-based Disney acquire assets including the 21st Century Fox movie and TV studio, as well as cable networks and regional sports networks, the report said....

