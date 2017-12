Musk's Control Of Tesla Takes Central Role In Chancery Suit

Law360, Wilmington (December 13, 2017, 9:55 PM EST) -- Whether business magnate Elon Musk actually controls Tesla Inc., the electric carmaker he had a hand in founding, took center stage Wednesday in the Delaware Chancery Court as the company pushed to have a shareholder challenge to its $2.6 billion acquisition of SolarCity Corp. thrown out.



During a hearing in Wilmington, Randall J. Baron of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, attorney for shareholders suing over the deal, argued that despite only owning a 22 percent stake in Tesla, Musk should be considered a controller over...

To view the full article, register now.