The Biggest Energy Rulings Of 2017

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 7:03 PM EST) -- Climate change played a starring role in major energy rulings this year, as courts ordered the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to more closely study pipeline greenhouse gas emissions, backed states' use of nuclear plant subsidies to decrease GHG emissions and thwarted the Trump administration's efforts to roll back climate-friendly energy and environmental regulations finalized during the Obama administration.



Here are the biggest energy-related rulings from 2017.



D.C. Circuit Says FERC Must Review Pipeline GHG Impacts



FERC has consistently said that it isn't obligated to evaluate the...

