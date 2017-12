Lithuanian Named In Facebook, Google Scam Working On Plea

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 2:17 PM EST) -- Evaldas Rimasauskas, the Lithuanian national accused of illegally inducing Facebook Inc. and Google Inc. to wire him roughly $122 million, is discussing a possible plea deal, according to a letter Tuesday to a Manhattan federal judge.



The letter to U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels was docketed ahead of a scheduled status conference Wednesday that has now been pushed back to Feb. 19. The 49-year-old is being held in a Brooklyn federal detention center.



“The government has consulted with Daniel Parker, defense counsel for Evaldas Rimasauskas,...

