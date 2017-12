Quinn Emanuel Hires Boies Schiller Litigator In NYC

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 9:42 PM EST) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP on Wednesday announced it had hired a commercial litigator from Boies Schiller Flexner LLP who has handled several headline-grabbing cases in the art world.



Luke Nikas will join Quinn Emanuel’s New York office as a partner, effective Dec. 18, the firm says.



“Luke is an exceptional trial lawyer in every sense,” Peter E. Calamari, managing partner of the New York office at Quinn Emanuel, said in a statement. “He has a prepared and polished courtroom presence and an enthusiasm for...

To view the full article, register now.