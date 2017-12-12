Mattress Firm Sales Employees Launch Overtime Suit

By Christine Powell

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 8:32 PM EST) -- Mattress Firm Inc. was hit with a proposed class action in Massachusetts federal court on Tuesday by sales employees who allege the company has not properly paid them overtime compensation.

Mack Perez-Tejada, Roger Ricks II, Roy McElroy, Ashraf Meshriky and Ezenwa Onukwue filed a complaint on behalf of all similarly situated inside sales employees against Mattress Firm, its President and Director Kenneth E. Murphy and Treasurer Jim Black, asserting violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Massachusetts Wage Act.

According to the complaint, the...
Case Information

Case Title

Perez-Tejada et al v. Mattress Firm Inc. et al


Case Number

1:17-cv-12448

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

710(Labor: Fair Standards)

Date Filed

December 12, 2017

