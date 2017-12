DOT 'Like,' Retweet Violated Anti-Lobbying Law, GAO Finds

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 4:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation violated a government anti-lobbying law when it retweeted and liked a tweet from Forbes Chairman Steve Forbes in July urging followers to “tell Congress to pass" pending legislation to overhaul the nation’s air traffic control system, a congressional watchdog said Wednesday.



The U.S. Government Accountability Office said in its decision that a Twitter account the DOT established for its so-called Smarter Skies initiative had retweeted and liked a July 12 tweet that stated: “We need to modernize air traffic control. Current...

