Excessive Powers Fueled Ex-Pa. AG Leak Probe, Panel Hears

Law360, Philadelphia (January 17, 2018, 8:18 PM EST) -- A special prosecutor whose investigation into grand jury leaks led to ex-Pennsylvania attorney general Kathleen Kane’s conviction on perjury charges was granted impermissibly broad powers, her attorney told the Pennsylvania Superior Court during oral arguments in her appeal of those charges on Wednesday.



Goldberg Katzman PC attorney Joshua Lock said that the special prosecutor had been improperly allowed to subpoena dozens of individuals, including Kane, as he investigated how confidential grand jury material ended up in the hands of a Philadelphia Daily News reporter.



“Every one...

