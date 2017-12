Al Dotson Elected Managing Partner of Bilzin Sumberg

Law360, Miami (December 14, 2017, 2:02 AM EST) -- In its nearly 20-year history, Miami firm Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod LLP has had just one managing partner, but that changed Wednesday as the firm's partners voted to elevate government relations and public-private partnerships pro Al Dotson to the position.



The firm's partners voted Wednesday to make Dotson managing partner-elect. He will work with founding partner and current managing partner John Sumberg throughout the next year and transition to being the sole managing partner in January 2019.



“I try my best to leave the...

To view the full article, register now.