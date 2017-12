Daily Beast Coverage Of RNC Talk Defamatory, Lou Holtz Says

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 8:05 PM EST) -- Longtime NCAA football coach Lou Holtz launched a defamation lawsuit in Florida federal court Wednesday against online publication The Daily Beast Co., saying a 2016 article suggesting he disparaged immigrants at a talk during the Republican National Convention was factually inaccurate and damaging to his public persona.



Holtz sued The Daily Beast, parent company IAC/InterActiveCorp, reporter Betsy Woodruff and Daily Beast permissions partner YGS Group Inc., claiming the article written by Woodruff — which reported that Holtz had said immigrants are “deadbeats” and “invading the U.S”...

To view the full article, register now.