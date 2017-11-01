Equinox Calls Hotel Trademark Lawsuit 'Abuse'

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 8:33 PM EST) -- High-end gym giant Equinox struck back Tuesday at a trademark lawsuit aimed at blocking it from expanding into the hotel business, calling the case “an abuse of the judicial system.”



The strongly worded filing came in response to a lawsuit filed last month by Equinox Hotels, a California firm that manages and provides consulting services to hotels. Asking for an immediate injunction, the smaller company called its case “a classic David and Goliath situation.”



On Tuesday, Equinox said plainly: “This case is not David versus Goliath.”...

To view the full article, register now.