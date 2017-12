Jury Urged To Punish J&J With Pelvic Mesh Trial Verdict

Law360, Los Angeles (December 13, 2017, 9:59 PM EST) -- Counsel for a woman alleging she’s been severely hurt by a pelvic mesh product made by Johnson & Johnson unit Ethicon urged a New Jersey jury Wednesday to punish J&J with damages, saying the company had lied about the safety of its product.



During closing arguments in the third week of the trial before Bergen County Superior Court Judge Rachelle Harz in Hackensack, Adam Slater of Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman LLC, representing plaintiffs Elizabeth Hrymoc and her husband Tad Hrymoc, told the jury that Ethicon “just didn’t...

To view the full article, register now.