Startups Need Education On CFIUS Triggers, House Panel Told

Law360, Washington (December 14, 2017, 4:35 PM EST) -- The government must work to educate tech startups on potential national security and Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States oversight issues raised by early stage investments from foreign companies, a former high-ranking Treasury Department official now with WilmerHale told the House Financial Services Committee on Thursday.



Startups, particularly those in the tech sector, seeking venture financing may not always be aware of the potential implications of sizable investments from foreign companies with regard to oversight from the CFIUS, WilmerHale’s Robert Kimmitt, who served as...

To view the full article, register now.