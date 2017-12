Carlton Fields Continues Real Estate Rebuild In Miami

Law360, Miami (December 15, 2017, 5:17 PM EST) -- Carlton Fields continues to replenish its real estate practice in South Florida after losing six members earlier this year, announcing the addition last week of three attorneys from the Miami law firm of Isicoff Ragatz & Koenigsberg.



The additions of Jay Koenigsberg as a shareholder, Michele B. Softness as of counsel and associate Matthew H. Jacobson bring the firm's new real estate hirings to six in the last four months, including five in Miami. The trio will practice in firm’s real estate and commercial finance practice...

To view the full article, register now.