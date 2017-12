'Filmchella' Can't Be 'Filmchilla' Either, Judge Says

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 6:00 PM EST) -- A California federal judge ruled Wednesday that the organizers of an upstart movie festival called “Filmchella” — already hit with an injunction after being sued by the Coachella music festival for trademark infringement — also cannot use the name “Filmchilla."



Two months after U.S. District Judge Gary Klausner granted the popular California music festival a preliminary injunction barring organizer Robert Simms from using Filmchella, the judge clarified that the order also covers the altered name Simms has been using since.



“Filmchilla, while slightly different than Filmchella,...

