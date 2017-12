Uber Board Shirked Duty In OK'ing $680M Otto Buy, Suit Says

Law360, Los Angeles (December 13, 2017, 9:20 PM EST) -- An Uber shareholder on Wednesday launched a derivative lawsuit against the ride-hailing app’s founder, Travis Kalanick, and other directors in Delaware state court, claiming the top brass got Uber into legal trouble by recklessly approving the $680 million acquisition of a company founded by a former Google engineer.



Waymo LLC, the self-driving car unit of Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., sued Uber Technologies Inc. in February over the acquisition, claiming former manager Anthony Levandowski downloaded thousands of Waymo trade secrets before leaving the company to start...

