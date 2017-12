Waymo-Uber IP Suit Sparked DOJ Probe, Letter Reveals

Law360, San Francisco (December 13, 2017, 10:52 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation in the wake of Waymo’s California federal lawsuit alleging Uber stole self-driving car trade secrets from the Alphabet subsidiary, according to a U.S. Department of Justice letter to U.S. District Judge William Alsup unsealed Wednesday.



Last month, the civil trial between the two companies was delayed after the DOJ revealed it had uncovered a letter from a disgruntled former Uber employee who said the company had developed policies designed to hide internal communications from litigation. That employee, Richard Jacobs,...

