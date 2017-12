Blumenthal Asks DOJ To Reopen Comcast-NBCU Review

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 9:19 PM EST) -- Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., on Wednesday urged the U.S. Department of Justice to consider extending soon-to-expire conditions on Comcast's purchase of NBCUniversal, citing the antitrust enforcer's recent challenge to AT&T's bid for Time Warner and the impending demise of net neutrality rules.



In a letter to Makan Delrahim, the assistant attorney general for the Antitrust Division, Blumenthal pointed to a number of complaints and criticisms that the deal has hampered competition despite the conditions and urged Delrahim to investigate whether the media mega-merger should be allowed...

To view the full article, register now.