$6.5M Investor Deal Preceded Leidos High Court Cancellation

Law360, Los Angeles (December 14, 2017, 11:08 PM EST) -- Shareholders reached a $6.5 million proposed settlement sans attorneys’ fees in a fraud suit against Leidos Inc.’s predecessor SAIC Inc. in a case that was previously set to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court, according to a proposal filed Wednesday in New York federal court.



The details of the proposed settlement come about two months after the high court canceled the hotly anticipated arguments after the parties notified the court that they reached a deal to end the suit, an investor action that stemmed from...

