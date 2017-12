BofA Loan Officers Win Cert. In Suit Over Mileage Expenses

Law360, Los Angeles (December 14, 2017, 4:20 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday certified a class of nearly 1,900 Bank of America workers in a suit that accuses the bank of failing to reimburse loan officers for use of their personal vehicles, in violation of state law.



U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen issued a 29-page order certifying the class following a motion hearing held in mid-November. Bank of America had argued it has several companywide efforts to reimburse loan officers for their mileage expenses when traveling to meet with clients or other...

To view the full article, register now.