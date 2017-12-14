FERC Won't Reconsider Atlantic Bridge Pipeline Project OK

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 3:54 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Wednesday stood by its approval of the Atlantic Bridge natural gas pipeline project in New York and New England, rejecting arguments from environmentalists and local municipalities saying that its environmental review was flawed.



A coalition of environmental groups including Food and Water Watch and municipalities including Weymouth, Massachusetts, claimed that FERC's January greenlighting of Enbridge Inc.'s project that will expand its Algonquin Gas Transmission and Maritimes and Northeast Pipeline systems fell short on several environmental fronts, including a failure to...

To view the full article, register now.