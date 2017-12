Pa. Gambling Board Issues $1M Fine Against Tribal Casino

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 7:36 PM EST) -- Mohegan Sun Pocono, a gambling establishment owned and operated by the Mohegan Tribe, has been fined $1 million for failing to follow internal safeguards against fraud and working with unlicensed vendors, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced Wednesday, the largest fine levied since the board was founded in 2004.



The fine included $550,000 for failing to uphold internal policies governing free slot play and banking controls, and $450,000 for conducting business with unlicensed entities, the board announced.



A consent decree signed by Mohegan Sun Pocono stated...

