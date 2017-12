J&J Unit Hit With $15M Pelvic Mesh Verdict In NJ

Law360, Hackensack, N.J. (December 14, 2017, 3:52 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state jury on Thursday slammed Johnson & Johnson unit Ethicon with $15 million in damages over claims the company lied about the safety of a pelvic mesh product that caused a woman debilitating pain.



At the end of the nearly three-week trial, jurors handed down a verdict in favor of plaintiff Elizabeth Hrymoc and her husband, finding that her injuries were caused by the defective design of the company's Prolift and inadequate warnings for the device.



The judgment is comprised of $10 million...

