Xarelto Bellwether Loser's New Trial Bid Rejected By Judge

Law360, Los Angeles (December 14, 2017, 8:59 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal judge on Thursday refused to grant a new trial to a woman who lost a bellwether trial on claims that Janssen Pharmaceuticals’ and Bayer’s blood thinner Xarelto causes internal bleeding, rejecting her contention that a recent scientific study could have changed the jury's mind.



In a seven-page order, U.S. District Judge Eldon E. Fallon denied plaintiff Dora Mingo’s bid for a new trial after a Mississippi federal jury found in August that Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals...

