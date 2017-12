Disney's Fox Deal To Get Scrutiny, But Will Likely Clear

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 8:56 PM EST) -- After weeks of speculation, Disney announced a $52.4 billion deal with 21st Century Fox on Thursday that will see it acquire Fox's production studios and several other assets, and while the move is likely to receive some scrutiny because of its size and complexity, it should earn clearance from the DOJ without serious changes.



Under the proposed all-stock deal, 21st Century Fox will spin off the Fox Broadcasting network, Fox News Channel and several other stations into a newly listed company. Disney will acquire Fox's film...

