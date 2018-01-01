Analysis

Illinois Cases To Watch In 2018

By Diana Novak Jones

Law360, Chicago (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- The courthouse in Chicago is usually among the busiest in the country, and its judges' dockets signal that 2018 will be no exception. 

The year will start with a new U.S. attorney at the helm of the Northern District of Illinois, but the civil side of the court seems poised to generate 2018’s most interesting cases. The court calendars include some of the biggest centralized suits in the country, as well as an appeal gauging whether makers of brand-name drugs can be held liable for generics....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular