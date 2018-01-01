Illinois Cases To Watch In 2018

Law360, Chicago (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- The courthouse in Chicago is usually among the busiest in the country, and its judges' dockets signal that 2018 will be no exception.



The year will start with a new U.S. attorney at the helm of the Northern District of Illinois, but the civil side of the court seems poised to generate 2018’s most interesting cases. The court calendars include some of the biggest centralized suits in the country, as well as an appeal gauging whether makers of brand-name drugs can be held liable for generics....

