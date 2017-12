Tech Group, Apple Urge ITC Not To Ban IPhone In Patent Case

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 11:28 PM EST) -- The Computer & Communications Industry Association and Apple have urged the International Trade Commission to deny a bid by Qualcomm to prohibit the sale of Apple mobile devices that use a non-Qualcomm baseband processor, saying such an order would harm consumers.



In comments filed with the commission on Thursday, the CCIA said — in response to a November complaint filed by Qualcomm Inc. — that the remedial order Qualcomm is asking for is an attempt by the company to maintain its existing baseband processor monopoly power...

