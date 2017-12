DaVita Unit To Pay $64M To Resolve FCA, Kickback Claims

Law360, San Jose (December 14, 2017, 8:37 PM EST) -- The pharmacy unit of DaVita Inc. has agreed to pay $63.7 million to resolve False Claims Act allegations that it improperly billed and overcharged federal and state health care programs and violated the Anti-Kickback Statute by providing financial inducements to patients, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.



The settlement reached with DaVita Rx stems from a whistleblower lawsuit filed by two former employees, Patsy Gallian and Monique Jones, who under the provisions of the False Claims Act will receive roughly $2.1 million from the federal...

