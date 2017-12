Bridgestone Claim Against Panama Trimmed 'Substantially'

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 8:15 PM EST) -- A World Bank tribunal has "substantially" trimmed an arbitration brought against Panama by U.S. subsidiaries of Bridgestone after the country's top court ordered the Japanese tiremaker to pay $5.4 million following an unsuccessful challenge to a competitor’s trademark, an attorney for the Central American nation said Thursday.



Counsel for the Republic of Panama told Law360 that the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal accepted in part the country's expedited objections to jurisdiction, substantially reducing the amount of damages that can be sought by...

