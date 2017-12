Texas Jury Hits BBVA Compass With $98M Fraud Verdict

Law360, Houston (December 14, 2017, 8:44 PM EST) -- A Dallas County jury on Wednesday slammed BBVA Compass bank with a $98 million verdict, finding in favor of a developer who alleged that the bank committed fraud while the parties were engaged in loan renewal negotiations stemming from the development of three subdivisions in Tarrant County, Texas.



After hearing five days of testimony, the jury deliberated for three hours before returning a unanimous verdict in favor of developer David Bagwell. According to court documents, the lawsuit stems from the loan renewal and modification negotiations ongoing...

