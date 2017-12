Gov't Tax Dispute Over FBI Office Space Will Go To Trial

Law360, Washington (December 15, 2017, 3:56 PM EST) -- A dispute between the General Services Administration and the owner of a Washington, D.C., commercial building over the government’s tax obligation for rented office space must go to trial, a U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge said Thursday.



Senior Judge Eric G. Bruggink said there were genuine disputes of fact regarding how the government’s property tax burden on office space rented for use by the FBI was to be calculated under an agreement between the GSA and the building owner.



The owner of the 10-floor Woodies...

