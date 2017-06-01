Judge Lambasts Attys In Dirty Jeep Engine Row

By Brandon Lowrey

Law360, Los Angeles (December 15, 2017, 9:27 PM EST) -- In a fight over dirty engines in Jeep Wranglers, an Ohio federal judge has found there was indeed something very wrong under the hood of the plaintiffs' case.

U.S. District Judge James S. Gwin on Thursday ripped into attorneys for the proposed class of Jeep drivers for advising a would-be class representative to flush his Wrangler's radiator at a third-party auto shop — which destroyed evidence — after FCA US LLC asked to inspect the vehicle.

"Ultimately, the court cannot tell whether what happened here was...
Case Title

Mooradian et al v. FCA US LLC


Case Number

1:17-cv-01132

Court

Ohio Northern

Nature of Suit

Prop. Damage Prod. Liability

Judge

James S. Gwin

Date Filed

June 1, 2017

