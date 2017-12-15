Why Venezuela’s Bondholders Must Litigate, Not Arbitrate

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 11:55 AM EST) -- As more and more Venezuelan debt becomes past due, holders of the republic’s $36 billion of sovereign bonds[1] are faced with an interesting choice should they wish to exercise remedies.[2] The traditional response of an aggrieved bondholder would be to seek to obtain a judgment for missed payments (either before or after an acceleration of the bonds) under the law and in the courts made available to it under the applicable bond documentation. In the case of the republic’s bonds, this would mean bringing a suit...

To view the full article, register now.