Expert Analysis

Why Venezuela’s Bondholders Must Litigate, Not Arbitrate

By Richard Cooper and Boaz Morag December 15, 2017, 11:55 AM EST

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 11:55 AM EST) -- As more and more Venezuelan debt becomes past due, holders of the republic’s $36 billion of sovereign bonds[1] are faced with an interesting choice should they wish to exercise remedies.[2] The traditional response of an aggrieved bondholder would be to seek to obtain a judgment for missed payments (either before or after an acceleration of the bonds) under the law and in the courts made available to it under the applicable bond documentation. In the case of the republic’s bonds, this would mean bringing a suit...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular