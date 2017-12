Former NY Mortgage Bank VP Duped Funders, Feds Say

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 5:45 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors in New York have accused a former vice president of a Long Island mortgage bank of defrauding several warehouse lenders out of more than $12 million, alleging that he falsified documents, held on to funding for mortgage loans that never closed and got some loans funded multiple times.



John Reimer, 60, was arrested on Thursday in Boca Raton, Florida, and released on a $500,000 bond following an initial appearance in Florida federal court, where an unsealed November indictment from New York’s Southern District charged...

